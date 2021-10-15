These Fringe Players Could Make Or Break Celtics Roster Spot Vs. Heat

NESN Logo Sign In

Ime Udoka was hoping to use Friday night’s final preseason game as a means of testing out some lineups.

Instead, the Boston Celtics coach will have yet another opportunity to evaluate those on the cusp of making the roster when they take on the Miami Heat on Friday evening.

The Celtics have had a dramatic training camp thus far, with Jaylen Brown and Al Horford in the NBA’s health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19 and Payton Pritchard breaking his nose. And just to get even more extra, they imposed a one-game suspension on Marcus Smart for violating a team rule — which ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports was instigated by the guard missing the team flight.

Either way, there’s a general consensus of who will make the Celtics’ 15-man roster and even crack the rotation. They also have one two-way contract up for grabs. Those players are as followed:

ROSTER LOCKS

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, Al Horford, Josh Richardson, Dennis Schröder, Payton Pritchard, Juancho Hernangomez, Enes Kanter, Aaron Nesmith, Grant Williams, Romeo Langford

TWO-WAY PLAYERS

Sam Hauser

Unless the Celtics can get out of having signed Hauser to a two-way deal with them and the Maine Celtics, there are six players fighting their place.