What Alex Cora Has Seen From Chris Sale During Recent Struggles

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale put together another underwhelming performance Friday night as he lasted just one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

Sale needed 30 pitches to get through the first inning and he allowed five runs, including a grand slam to Rays first baseman Jordan Luplow. It prompted a quick hook from manager Alex Cora as Sale turned it over to Tanner Houck out of the bullpen.

Sale’s one-inning start was the shortest of his career. It’s also a bit tougher to watch given the fact he was coming off a two-inning outing in Boston’s regular-season finale against the Washington Nationals. That, too, was a bit disappointing.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora offered his initial reactions of Sale following Boston’s 14-6 victory over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Friday.

“I think command, that?s it,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “(Randy) Arozarena hunts a first pitch then (Wander) Franco stays inside. (Sale) gets the strikeout, he walked Nelson (Cruz).

“Just a good hitting team, took advantage of certain pitches and they put some good swings on it,” Cora added. “Sometimes teams game plan on other people and they do a good job with it. That 0-2 pitch (to Luplow) was above the zone, and he got to it.”

Sale’s final stat line was five runs on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts.