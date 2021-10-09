Red Sox Wrap: Tanner Houck, Offense Propel Boston To Game 2 Victory

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox set a franchise record with five home runs in a postseason game as the offense, along with a stellar performance from Tanner Houck, helped Boston claim a 14-6 win in Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox now travel back to Boston with the best-of-five series tied 1-1. Game 3 will be played at Fenway Park on Sunday with a Game 4 now scheduled for Marathon Monday in Boston.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Yes, it was the offense that recorded an unbelievable 14 runs on 20 hits (!!), but it was Houck who was the hero the Red Sox needed at the time they needed one most.

Houck, in just his second career playoff game, took over to begin the second inning after a mere one-inning start from Chris Sale. The right-hander then covered the next five frames while allowing just one run — a solo home run in the sixth.

Houck completely changed the game for Boston, allowing its offense the time to mount an impressive comeback behind what was then four home runs — Xander Bogaerts, Alex Verdugo, Kiké Hernández, J.D. Martinez. Houck took the mound in the bottom of the second with the Red Sox trailing the Rays 5-2, and he gave the ball to Ryan Brasier with the Red Sox possessing a 9-6 lead in the bottom of the seventh.

Houck allowed just two hits with five strikeouts and did not give up a base on balls. He threw 44 of his 61 total pitches for strikes after Sale was pulled following a 30-pitch (and five-run) first inning.