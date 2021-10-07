Why Panthers Emerged As Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore Trade Partner

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots planned to part ways with Stephon Gilmore regardless on Wednesday. How did the Carolina Panthers wind up trading for him?

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer offered an explanation after the trade was finalized.

“He’s such a quality guy, a veteran presence,” Fitterer said on SiriusXM NFL Radio’s “Movin’ The Chains.” “He’s got a lot to offer our young group that we have here. Really, the opportunity kind of came about, we started hearing things about it (Tuesday) night, and then (Wednesday) morning, something came out on the Internet that he was being released.

“So Pat Stewart, who is our VP of player personnel, called up to (Patriots director of player personnel) Dave Ziegler, and they started conversations, and as the morning went on, you heard, ‘Hey, teams are getting involved. You may have to trade for him now.’ So instead of just waiting and seeing what happened and waiting for him to be released, we just thought we’d be aggressive and go out and take a shot on him. We just love what he’s going to bring to our organization.”

Stewart spent a decade in New England’s scouting department earlier in his career, so he had a prior relationship with Ziegler and the Patriots. Ultimately, the Panthers agreed to acquire Gilmore for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick — a modest return for the NFL’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

Gilmore’s departure from New England came after a prolonged contract dispute. The 31-year-old was unhappy with his 2021 base salary of $7 million, and he and the Patriots were unable to come to terms on a new deal or restructure.