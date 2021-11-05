Bruce Cassidy Credits Power Play In Bruins Win Over Red Wings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins utilized their four days of rest to put on a show at the TD Garden.

Boston returned to action Thursday night to face the Detroit Red Wings and walked out with a convincing victory. The Bruins won 5-1 on the back of Patrice Bergeron’s four-goal game.

B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy was happy with his team’s performance on the power play and overall effort.

