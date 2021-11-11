Bruins’ Dominant Play At TD Garden Not Fazing Oilers Ahead Of Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have been a juggernaut at TD Garden this season, but that’s hardly of concern to the Edmonton Oilers.

Boston enters Thursday’s matchup against the Oilers with a 5-0-0 record at home this season. Why exactly they play so well on Causeway Street is up for debate, but if nothing else, it presents an added challenge to the 9-2-0 Oilers.

But when the Bruins’ home success was pointed out to Oilers head coach Dave Tippett, he seemed more concerned with just fixing the errors made in Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

“We — maybe our players are aware of (Boston’s home record) — but we’ve got to be more aware of how we play,” Tippet told reporters, via Oilers.com. “You understand where you are and who you’re playing and what their strengths are, but it’s how we play. If we don’t play to our capabilities, it doesn’t matter where you play, you’re not going to win. So, that’s our focus today, we’ve got to get back to playing a sound game.”

Puck drop from TD Garden for Bruins-Oilers is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN, with a full hour of pregame coverage set to begin at 6.