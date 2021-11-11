Odell Beckham Jr. Would’ve Been Flashy Addition, But Patriots Didn’t Need Him

Sure, you could argue there’s little risk in adding a player like Beckham for seven regular season games, and maybe a playoff game or two. How much damage could he possibly cause in a couple of months? The AFC is wide open, after all, and a Beckham signing could’ve been the kind of lightning-in-a-bottle move that would’ve propelled New England to the top of the heap.

The Patriots, winners of four of their last five (including three straight) are on an upward trajectory. The offense won’t be confused for the 2007 Patriots, but it’s good enough, and the defense and special teams are back to playing Foxboro-standard football after rough starts. Why toss a time bomb into the locker room, assuming the final tick won’t arrive?

The Patriots have done a great job of slowing things down for Jones during his rookie season, putting him in a position to play winning football. He probably is level-headed enough to deal with the Beckham distraction, but the focus instead should be on keeping things simple and straightforward for a player who has started to look sped up in recent weeks.

These aren’t the Tom Brady-era Patriots, who were capable of keeping nearly any player in check. These are the 2021 Patriots, over .500 for the first time in more than a year, who a month ago were on the brink of disaster. Things have gotten much better in recent weeks — don’t mess with it unless you absolutely need to.

Also, there’s something to be said for what effect a Beckham signing would’ve had on the receiver room, regardless of contract length.

Adding Beckham, an X receiver, essentially would’ve been a demotion for Nelson Agholor, who is on a two-year deal. How could he not see the writing on the wall? We’re not saying you construct a roster around Agholor’s feelings, but he signed for big money last offseason. Him either checking out this season or wanting out during the offseason is not a desirable outcome for anyone. He still is a good player who is capable of more in the Patriots offense.

Furthermore, Beckham’s presence would’ve pushed everyone — Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, N’Keal Harry — down a peg. How would they have reacted? How would Jones, a rookie, have handled it?

Again, the possibility of a Beckham-Patriots marriage going perfectly shouldn’t be ruled out. Far stranger things have happened during the Belichick era. And hey, Beckham will be a free agent this offseason, so maybe he and Belichick tie the knot during the spring.