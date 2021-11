NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are hoping to come off the bench hot Thursday night.

Boston has not played since its shootout victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night, leaving them with four days off.

Rather than letting the long layoff hurt them, the Bruins will aim earn their second straight win vs. the Detroit Red Wings after getting time to refresh.

