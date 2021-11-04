Watch Bruins’ Pregame Ceremony Honoring Jerry Remy

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins took a moment ahead of Thursday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings to honor the late Jerry Remy, who died Saturday after a lengthy battle with cancer.

A moment of silence was held prior to puck drop and a brief tribute video played on the video board. Naturally, TD Garden erupted in cheers during the video and again after the moment of silence for the longtime NESN Boston Red Sox broadcaster.

A moment for The RemDawg pic.twitter.com/SwE33JSuNc — NESN (@NESN) November 4, 2021

NESN broadcasters and Bruins staff members wore lapel pins with the No. 2, which Remy wore when he played second base for the Boston Red Sox from 1978-1984.

The Remy family invited the public to visiting hours on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be made to the Mass General Cancer Center (55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114) or the Dana Farber Jimmy Fund (450 Brookline Ave, Boston MA 02215).