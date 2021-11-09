Can Patriots Win AFC East? Plotting Potential Path To Division Title

NESN Logo Sign In

Playoffs? We’re talking about playoffs?

That’s right.

The New England Patriots’ current three-game win streak has revived their 2021 postseason aspirations, putting them in position to compete for not just a playoff spot, but a possible AFC East title, as well.

With the Patriots muscling past the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and the Buffalo Bills stunningly falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars as 15 1/2-point favorites, the 5-4 Patriots now sit just a half-game back of the 5-3, reigning division champion Bills in the AFC East standings.

It’s still early. We’re only at the halfway point of this newly extended regular season. And with how tight the AFC currently is — nine of its 16 teams have exactly five wins — even a brief slump could crush New England’s hopes of returning to the postseason after a one-year hiatus.

But the Patriots, who currently occupy the AFC’s third and final wild-card spot, seem to found their winning formula. They’re playing great defense. They’re forcing turnovers. They’ve gashing teams on the ground. They’re making plays on special teams. Mac Jones is playing as well as one could expect a rookie quarterback to play.

The Bills? They’ve shown some cracks. Viewed as preseason Super Bowl contenders in the AFC and prohibitive favorites in the AFC East, they’ve dropped two of their last three games and needed a late-game surge to win the other. One of their five victories came against an underperforming Kansas City Chiefs squad. The other four were against Miami (twice), Washington and Houston — teams with a combined record of 5-21.