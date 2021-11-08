NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots (currently) are a playoff team.

Bill Belichick’s team was 2-4 after its Week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys but has won three straight, including Sunday’s 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers, and now sits at 5-4. The Patriots are in seventh place in the AFC, good for the final wild card spot.

If the season ended today, New England would visit Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens for an AFC wild card matchup.

Here are the current wild card weekend matchups, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

At the midway point of the NFL season, here would be the current Wild-Card Weeknd matchups:



?Patriots at Ravens

?Steelers at Chargers

?Raiders at Bills

?Falcons at Packers

?Saints at Bucs

?Rams at Cowboys



No. 1 seeds on bye: Cardinals, Titans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2021

The conference standings also have gotten awfully interesting. Eight teams have five wins, and the number would grow to nine if the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Here are the full AFC standings: