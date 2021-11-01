Celtics Rumors: Boston Picks Up Fourth-Year Option On Romeo Langford

NESN Logo Sign In

The upside on Romeo Langford is through the roof, and though he hasn’t shown enough consistency at the NBA level, there’s plenty there for them to justify keeping him around the Celtics longer.

Boston on Monday picked up Langford’s fourth-year option, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Celtics drafted Langford with the 14th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He has dealt with injuries pretty much nonstop since breaking into the NBA, but when available has proven why Boston used a lottery pick on him. He has decent playmaking ability with the skill to create space and knock down his own shots. He’s also shown he can be an adept defender.

Similarly to Robert Williams, who got a contract extension this offseason, Langford just needs to stay healthy for the Celtics to really know what they have in him. This season could be a step in the right direction for him to prove the Celtics right for trusting him.

Thus far this season, the 22-year-old Indiana product has appeared in three games, averaging 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest. He has been dealing with left-calf tightness, but the injury report was clean entering Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, suggesting he should be available barring a setback.