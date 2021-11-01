NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Busch did his semi-regular ripping of another driver Sunday afternoon in Martinsville, and in the process dropped a term that undoubtedly should not be used.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished second in the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, just one spot ahead of Brad Keselowski. After the race, Busch took umbrage with the Team Penske driver “drilling” him, which helped cause his second-place finish and, ultimately, force him to miss out on a spot in the Championship Four.

But in the middle of his gripes, he used a pejorative term.

“He drills my (expletive) coming out of (turn) four for no reason,” Busch said, via Beyond The Flag. “I mean, where was he going? What was he going to do? Spin me out? He was trying to do a (Kevin) Harvick is what he was trying to do. For what? For second place? To do what? He wasn’t going to transfer through with that.

“Just fricking (expletive) man. So stupid. I don’t understand these guys. I should beat the (expletive) out of him right now is what I should do, but that doesn’t do me any good either. … I’ve already had to pay enough fines in my lifetime. I’m sure I’ll get another one.”

You can watch the full, unedited video here.

Hours later, he apologized on Twitter.