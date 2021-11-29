David Pastrnak Provides Game-Winning Goal As Bruins Beat Canucks

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins winger David Pastrnak provided the crunch-time heroics Sunday night as Boston scored a pair of third-period goals en route to a 3-2 comeback victory against over the Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden.

Pastrnak lit the lamp on a power-play goal at 16:36 of the third period. Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron were each credited with the assists with the former dangling a defender before finding Pastrnak at the back post.

It was the second power-play goal of the period for the Bruins. Marchand provided the game-tying goal at 8:45 of the final frame as he collected a bouncing puck in front of the net and buried the rebound. It was assisted by Bergeron and Nick Foligno.

Pastrnak now has seven goals on the season while Marchand has nine.