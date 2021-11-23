Jaylen Brown Offers Disclaimer About Terry Rozier’s Highlight-Reel Play

NESN Logo Sign In

Terry Rozier added another gem to his career highlight tape Monday night, but he couldn’t have done so without the help of Jaylen Brown.

Well, that’s what the Boston Celtics star wants you to believe, at least.

Rozier had Aaron Holiday in a blender during the Hornets’ 109-103 win over the Wizards at Capital One Arena. The seventh-year pro first had the Washington guard leaning with a “shammgod” dribble and then put himself in shooting position with a silky smooth behind-the-back stepback. Rozier finished off the sequence with a jumper that touched nothing but net.

Brown quote-tweeted a clip of Rozier’s handles and tried to steal some of his former teammate’s shine.

“Everybody He got that from me,” Brown tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

As for Brown himself, he returned to action Monday following an eight-game absence. The 2021 All-Star dropped 19 points as the Celtics cruised to an 18-point win over the Houston Rockets at TD Garden.