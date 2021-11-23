Red Sox Highlight Alex Cora’s Finer Qualities In Tribute Video

NESN Logo Sign In

This week is as good a time as any to reflect on why Red Sox Nation is thankful for Alex Cora.

The Boston Red Sox celebrated their manager Monday in a tribute video they released hours after they extended Cora’s contract as manager through the 2024 season. The video features shots of Cora in his element — leading the Red Sox — and features a voiceover from a press conference chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom held Monday to explain why the team exercised the option years the manager’s contract contains.

“I think a lot of it comes down to leadership and partnership. You’re seeking a leader not just for your clubhouse and your dugout but for the entire organization, and a partner in our goal of bringing championship-caliber baseball to Fenway Park on an annual basis,” Bloom says in the video.

“In Alex, we have both of those things. He’s a tremendous leader and a wonderful partner for what we’re trying to do as an organization. We have a lot to be proud of from 2021 a lot of unfinished business, and I’m excited that we get to go forward for a long time with Alex continuing to push toward our goals.”

AC for years to come. pic.twitter.com/wEXCqwRGuY — Red Sox (@RedSox) November 22, 2021

Cora, too, is feeling thankful as evidence by the post he shared Monday on Instagram.

With Cora’s contract decision now in the rear-view mirror, the Red Sox can return to the serious business of talking to free agents they hope will help bolster their roster.