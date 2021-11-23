Red Sox Highlight Alex Cora’s Finer Qualities In Tribute Video

This week is as good a time as any to reflect on why Red Sox Nation is thankful for Alex Cora.
The Boston Red Sox celebrated their manager Monday in a tribute video they released hours after they extended Cora’s contract as manager through the 2024 season. The video features shots of Cora in his element — leading the Red Sox — and features a voiceover from a press conference chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom held Monday to explain why the team exercised the option years the manager’s contract contains.
“I think a lot of it comes down to leadership and partnership. You’re seeking a leader not just for your clubhouse and your dugout but for the entire organization, and a partner in our goal of bringing championship-caliber baseball to Fenway Park on an annual basis,” Bloom says in the video.
“In Alex, we have both of those things. He’s a tremendous leader and a wonderful partner for what we’re trying to do as an organization. We have a lot to be proud of from 2021 a lot of unfinished business, and I’m excited that we get to go forward for a long time with Alex continuing to push toward our goals.”
Cora, too, is feeling thankful as evidence by the post he shared Monday on Instagram.
With Cora’s contract decision now in the rear-view mirror, the Red Sox can return to the serious business of talking to free agents they hope will help bolster their roster.