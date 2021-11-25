Jeremy Swayman Turns It Around In Bruins Dominant Win Vs. Sabres

Swayman got back on track

Jeremy Swayman played some of his best hockey against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Boston Bruins took down Buffalo on Wednesday night by a 5-1 score. The netminder was able to bounce back in a big way following the tough loss against the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

Swayman made his best save of the game when he stopped Buffalo’s John Hayden on a penalty shot. The 23-year-old flashed his left pad to keep it out of the net. Overall, the goalie made 24 saves in the winning effort.

For more on Swayman’s pretty stop, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

