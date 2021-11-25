Jeremy Swayman Stonewalls Penalty Shot Attempt In Bruins Vs. Sabres

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman wasn’t having it Wednesday night.

Halfway through the second period in a game against the Buffalo Sabres, the Boston Bruins goalie came up big to keep the three-goal lead intact. Derek Forbort committed a penalty on Sabres forward John Hayden, giving him a chance at a penalty shot and potentially allowing Buffalo back in the game.

Swayman was unfazed by the chance as he stuffed the shot attempt by Hayden with his left pad, keeping the one-sided lead for the Black and Gold.

You can watch the save here courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

The Bruins are carrying a 4-1 lead into the third period thanks to goals from four different scorers in the first.