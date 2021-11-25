Jeremy Swayman Stonewalls Penalty Shot Attempt In Bruins Vs. Sabres

Swayman had no problem with that one

by

Jeremy Swayman wasn’t having it Wednesday night.

Halfway through the second period in a game against the Buffalo Sabres, the Boston Bruins goalie came up big to keep the three-goal lead intact. Derek Forbort committed a penalty on Sabres forward John Hayden, giving him a chance at a penalty shot and potentially allowing Buffalo back in the game.

Swayman was unfazed by the chance as he stuffed the shot attempt by Hayden with his left pad, keeping the one-sided lead for the Black and Gold.

You can watch the save here courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

The Bruins are carrying a 4-1 lead into the third period thanks to goals from four different scorers in the first.

More NHL:

Bruce Cassidy Provides Charlie McAvoy Update, Praises Bruins In Win
Boston Bruins left wing Nick Foligno
Previous Article

Nick Foligno Drops Gloves With Colin Miller As Bruins Continue To Pummel Sabres
Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly
Next Article

Bruins Wrap: Five Players Score As Boston Bounces Back With Rout Of Sabres

Picked For You

Related