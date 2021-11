NESN Logo Sign In

Linus Ullmark is proving to be a force between the pipes.

The Boston Bruins took down the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. Ullmark made 29 saves in the winning effort.

Early in the first period, Claude Giroux challenged the netminder on a breakaway, but Ullmark made the key stop of the night.

For more on Ullmark’s swift save, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.