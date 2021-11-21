Steph Curry, Draymond Green Return vs. Raptors Sunday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Golden State Warriors used their Friday night contest against the Detroit Pistons as a maintenance day for a pair of their starters, resting Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Both players were removed from the Warriors’ injury report and should be active against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

13 seasons in the NBA hasn’t slowed Curry down. The two-time MVP leads the league in scoring, averaging 29.5 points per game, chipping in with 6.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists. What Curry accomplishes offensively is what Green contributes defensively. Green is second on the team with 0.9 defensive win shares and a 3.6 defensive box plus/minus rating, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.

The Warriors have the best record in the NBA, winning 14 of their 16 games this season. They’ll have to get past a Raptors team that is 6-3 on the road this season but have won just two of their past eight games.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Warriors priced as -8 favorites for Sunday night’s contest.