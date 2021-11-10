Could Red Sox Target Steven Matz In Free Agency To Bolster Rotation?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox could look to boost their starting rotation in free agency this Major League Baseball offseason, and left-hander Steven Matz already has emerged as a name to watch.

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported that Matz was expected to meet with teams at the MLB GM meetings on Wednesday. And while the Toronto Blue Jays reportedly remain interested in bringing back the 30-year-old southpaw, the Red Sox could throw their hats into the ring, as well.

Sherman said to keep an eye on the Detroit Tigers before noting the Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels and a few others figure to have interest in Matz, who was not extended a qualifying offer by the Blue Jays despite a strong 2021 season.

Steven Matz is expected to be at the GM Meetings on Wednesday to meet with teams. #Bluejays remain interested in a reunion. Keep an eye on the #Tigers. Also #Angels, #RedSox, a few others have interest. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 10, 2021

Matz, a second-round pick in 2009, spent his first six big league seasons with the New York Mets, during which he had varying levels of success. The Mets traded Matz to the Blue Jays this past January after an awful 2020 campaign.

The change of scenery yielded excellent results for the former highly regarded prospect. He posted a 14-7 record, a 3.82 ERA, a 3.79 FIP, a 1.33 WHIP and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 29 starts (150 2/3 innings) for the Jays, potentially setting himself up for a fairly lucrative payday on the open market.

MLB Trade Rumors’ Tim Dierkes this week placed Matz at No. 27 among his top 50 free agents, projecting a three-year, $27 million contract for the veteran lefty.