There’s Nothing Wrong With Marcus Smart’s Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Comments

What Marcus Smart said about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (and, indirectly, Ime Udoka) on Monday night was, at the very least, jarring.

But guess what? He’s was not off the mark in the least bit.

Smart turned more than just a couple heads after the Boston Celtics’ meltdown loss to the Chicago Bulls when he, by name, called out the two young stars.

Before we really dive in, here’s the full quote.

“I would just like to play basketball. Every team knows we are trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen and every team is programmed and studies to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody’s scouting report is to make those guys try to pass the ball. They don’t want to pass the ball and that’s something that they’re going to learn.

“They’re still learning and we’re proud of the progress they are making but they are going to have to make another step and find ways to not only create for themselves but create for others on this team, to open up the court for them later in the game where they don’t always have to take those tough shots or take tough matchups when they do get the 1-on-1 and then you bring the trap. Just reading that. It’s something that we’ve been asking for them to do and they’re learning. We just got to continue to help those guys do that and to help our team.”

At every layer, he is correct.