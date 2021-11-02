NFL Trade Deadline: Latest News, Rumors, Analysis Ahead Of 4 P.M.

NESN Logo Sign In

9:05 a.m.: NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport provided an update Tuesday morning on NFL Network about a few players and teams across the league, most notably checking in on where things stand with Deshaun Watson and a potential trade between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins.

“Deshaun Watson going to potentially the Miami Dolphins is still, as of right now, possible,” Rapoport said. “My understanding is both sides were open to a deal, (and) they have had recent discussion.”

Also from Rapoport: There’s interest around the league in Steelers pass rusher Melvin Ingram, and Rapoport wouldn’t be surprised if Pittsburgh moves Ingram. Giants receiver Darius Slayton and Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox also were named as players to monitor ahead of the deadline. Of those two, Slayton is far more likely to move, he said.,

8 a.m.: One very large domino fell Monday ahead of the NFL trade deadline — will more fall ahead of Tuesday afternoon?

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and the Los Angeles Rams got a head start on the rest of the league by acquiring star pass rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos for premier draft capital. LA proved once again it is unafraid to push in whatever chips it has in order to chase a Super Bowl, and given their standing as arguably the best team in the NFL, it seems like a worthwhile gamble.

The rest of the teams around the league are weighing similar sentiments ahead of Tuesday afternoon. It feels unlikely we’ll see another blockbuster on the level of Miller-to-the-Rams, but contenders across the league likely see this as one final chance to address issues before the stretch run.

There is, however, one major move that could be made. While it seems increasingly unlikely the Houston Texans trade Deshaun Watson at this very point, it is possible Nick Caserio strikes now and continues the rebuild. Houston is probably best-suited to wait until the offseason, but Watson will generate plenty of attention regardless Tuesday.