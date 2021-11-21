Tomas Nosek Caps Bruins’ Dominant First Period With Backhand Goal

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins put together a dominant first period in their offensive end and Tomas Nosek made sure it wouldn’t go to waste with a backhanded goal to give Boston a 1-0 lead at 18:25 of the opening period.

The Bruins came away with a season-high in first-period shots (21) though Nosek’s tally was the only one that found the back of the net Saturday against the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Matt Grzelcyk and Anton Blidh earned the assists as Nosek finished it off on the doorstep. It capped one of Boston’s countless strong shifts on the forecheck, including that one from the fourth line.

Check it out:

Nosey with the footy skills ? pic.twitter.com/BLBCJ1kPfv — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 21, 2021

It marked the second goal of the season for Nosek.