Why Were Maple Leafs Credited For First-Period Goal? Bruce Cassidy Explains

NESN Logo Sign In

The Maple Leafs benefitted from a first-period officiating decision during Saturday’s contest against the Boston Bruins, and it ultimately proved the game-tying goal for Toronto before the hosts went on to score four unanswered and claim a 5-2 victory at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto’s John Tavares was credited with a goal at 12:12 of the first period despite Boston’s net coming off before the initial shot by Maple Leafs teammate Mitch Marner.

The NHL released a statement regarding the goal and indicated the call on the ice was the puck crossed the goal line after the actions of Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron caused the net to be displaced. The NHL further explained Marner had “an imminent scoring opportunity” before the net was displaced, thus allowing the continuation.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy did not agree with the ruling.

“They use the rule that we knocked that off, which is actually incorrect. We didn’t knock the net off, (John) Tavares knocked the net off. He’s the one that went into it,” Cassidy said during a postgame video conference, as shared by the team. “I think they were looking to see if the puck actually crossed the line, I couldn’t tell I never saw a replay. I assume it did. So that’s how that played out. It’s hard to challenge when they tell you the puck crossed the line and we knocked the net off, and that’s the reason why they allow the continuation, which is right, that’s the rule, but the way the rule’s written it seems like it says that we have to knock the net off and (Bergeron) certainly made contact in the crease with Tavares, but we didn’t knock the net off.”

The Maple Leafs went on to score three second-period goals, including a pair on the power play, to pull away with the win.

The Bruins return to the ice Tuesday at TD Garden as they face the Ottawa Senators with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET.