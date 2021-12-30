Bruce Cassidy Confident Bruins Will Be ‘Ready To Go’ Despite Long Layoff

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have not played a game since Dec. 15 after a COVID-19 outbreak forced the NHL to pause operations prior to the holiday break.

Several games had to be postponed as a result, but the B’s returned to practice and are preparing to host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday before hitting the road to take on the Detroit Red Wings.

The Sabres played Wednesday and will take the ice once again Thursday night before traveling to Boston. Even though Buffalo will have a few games under its belt, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy his team will be good to go.

“I think our guys are ready to go,” Cassidy told reporters over Zoom on Thursday. “We’ve had a good week of practice so far. We’re on again (Friday), tidy up a few things. Energy level is good. We’ve got pretty much all our bodies here with the exception of Charlie (Coyle) and looks like he might be joining us. I think this is as healthy as we’ve been all year. Let’s see how it plays out.”

COVID-19 ran its course through the Bruins and Coyle is the lone member of the team in protocol. But it sounds as if he will be able to rejoin the team Friday for practice thanks to the modified protocols.

Puck drop for Bruins-Sabres is set for 1 p.m. ET from TD Garden on Saturday.