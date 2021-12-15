Bruins’ 50/50 Raffle To Benefit Cam Neely Foundation As Part Of ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’

NESN Logo Sign In

The next Boston Bruins raffle offers fans a chance to counter-punch cancer during the holiday season.

As part of the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Tufts Children’s Hospital celebration, the Bruins Foundation will hold a 50/50 raffle Dec. 21 to benefit the Cam Neely Foundation. Enter now by purchasing tickets at BostonBruins.com/5050 or at TD Garden during Boston’s Dec. 21 matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Cam Neely Foundation “provides comfort, support and hope to adult and pediatric cancer patients and their families,” according to its website.

The raffle now is open and will run until the start of the third period of next Tuesday’s Bruins-Hurricanes game at TD Garden. The jackpot starts at $10,000 and will rise from there. The winner will claim 50% of the jackpot, and the other half will benefit the Cam Neely Foundation.