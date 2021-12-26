Here’s How To Watch Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell In World Juniors

Lysell was drafted by the Bruins in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft

by

The NHL may be paused for the next few days, but Boston Bruins fans still can get their fix of hockey.

Fabian Lysell, who the Bruins drafted with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, will represent Sweden in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. Lysell is the only Bruins representative.

The 21-year-old forward has been stellar in his first season playing professional hockey in North America. Lysell has 11 goals and 17 assists in 23 games for the WHL’s Vancouver Giants.

The tournament begins Sunday in Alberta, with Sweden taking on Russia at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s the entirety of Sweden’s schedule:

Sunday, Dec. 26 vs. Russia, 4:30 p.m. ET
Monday Dec. 27 vs. Slovakia, 9:30 p.m. ET
Wednesday Dec. 29 vs. United States, 9:30 p.m. ET
Friday Dec. 31 vs. Switzerland, 4:30 p.m. ET

All games will be broadcast on NHL Network.

