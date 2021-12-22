‘Charlie Moore Outdoors’ Christmas Marathon: Mad Fisherman’s Christmas Day Schedule On NESN Networks

Charlie Moore once again ensures it’s the most-wonderful time of the year on NESN.

The Mad Fisherman’s “Charlie Moore Outdoors” Christmas Marathon continues between noon and 10 p.m. ET on Saturday on NESN. The Christmas Day portion of the marathon contains old and new favorites alike, as Moore and his family and friends share their love of the great outdoors and the holiday season with NESN viewers.

Be sure not to miss two new episodes — “Newfound Love” and “Winnipe-Happy,” which will air at 8:30 and 9 p.m.

Check out the full schedule for Christmas Day below (all times Eastern).

Noon — I’m Dreaming of a Charlie Moore Christmas

Angela and Charlie celebrate their annual Christmas bash. Angela makes Buffalo Chicken Dip and Charlie whips up his Cucumber-Salmon Appetizer. Maverick and Kingston make their television debut. Tony the Elf has a therapy session with St. Nik. Charlie visits Karma Asian Fusion for a New Year?s drink and a Christmas duck recipe. The Moore family celebrates Christmas and rings in the New Year.

12:30 p.m. — Mad Fish Christmas

It’s Christmas as only Mad Fish can deliver. Charlie tries to decorate the house, shop with his family, and get everything just right for the holidays, but naturally he winds up fishing, with Santa, Rudolph, and a disgruntled elf. See the holiday mayhem as only Charlie Moore can deliver.

1 p.m. — Tucked Away

Charlie heads to Lake Pawtuckaway in southern New Hampshire. Mad Fish makes an impromptu stop at a farm stand to try the local goat’s milk. Charlie hasn’t fished this lake in over ten years. Anthony heads to Pawtuckaway Trading Post and learns how to shoot a bow. The bass fishing is tough, but Charlie lands a huge Larry to wrap up the trip.

1:30 p.m. — It’s a Wonderful Life

Charlie heads to Island Falls, Maine, and hangs out with Harvard hockey star Lauren McAuliffe. Charlie catches many beautiful smallmouth and talks women?s hockey with Lauren. Charlie hangs out with his wife and kids at the cabins at the lake.