‘Charlie Moore Outdoors’ Christmas Marathon: Mad Fisherman’s Christmas Day Schedule On NESN Networks

Charlie Moore once again ensures it’s the most-wonderful time of the year on NESN.
The Mad Fisherman’s “Charlie Moore Outdoors” Christmas Marathon continues between noon and 10 p.m. ET on Saturday on NESN. The Christmas Day portion of the marathon contains old and new favorites alike, as Moore and his family and friends share their love of the great outdoors and the holiday season with NESN viewers.
Be sure not to miss two new episodes — “Newfound Love” and “Winnipe-Happy,” which will air at 8:30 and 9 p.m.
Check out the full schedule for Christmas Day below (all times Eastern).
Noon — I’m Dreaming of a Charlie Moore Christmas
Angela and Charlie celebrate their annual Christmas bash. Angela makes Buffalo Chicken Dip and Charlie whips up his Cucumber-Salmon Appetizer. Maverick and Kingston make their television debut. Tony the Elf has a therapy session with St. Nik. Charlie visits Karma Asian Fusion for a New Year?s drink and a Christmas duck recipe. The Moore family celebrates Christmas and rings in the New Year.
12:30 p.m. — Mad Fish Christmas
It’s Christmas as only Mad Fish can deliver. Charlie tries to decorate the house, shop with his family, and get everything just right for the holidays, but naturally he winds up fishing, with Santa, Rudolph, and a disgruntled elf. See the holiday mayhem as only Charlie Moore can deliver.
1 p.m. — Tucked Away
Charlie heads to Lake Pawtuckaway in southern New Hampshire. Mad Fish makes an impromptu stop at a farm stand to try the local goat’s milk. Charlie hasn’t fished this lake in over ten years. Anthony heads to Pawtuckaway Trading Post and learns how to shoot a bow. The bass fishing is tough, but Charlie lands a huge Larry to wrap up the trip.
1:30 p.m. — It’s a Wonderful Life
Charlie heads to Island Falls, Maine, and hangs out with Harvard hockey star Lauren McAuliffe. Charlie catches many beautiful smallmouth and talks women?s hockey with Lauren. Charlie hangs out with his wife and kids at the cabins at the lake.
2 p.m. — The Naughty List
Adam Pellerin breaks the news that the network’s own Mad Fisherman is on this year’s naughty list. Charlie contacts Tony the Elf and tries to convince him to get a meeting with Seanie Clause. Charlie catches fish with Tony the Elf and Seanie Claus in hopes of getting off the naughty list and invites everyone to a holiday celebration at Angelina’s in Tewksbury, Mass.
2:30 p.m. — Judgement Free Zone
Charlie visits Planet Fitness and their CEO Chris Rondeau. Chris shows Charlie all of the inner workings of Planet Fitness. Charlie and Chris launch the brand new Planet Fitness dinghy. Charlie and Chris head to CR’s The Restaurant for drinks and dinner.
3 p.m. — Mad Fish Christmas Bash
Charlie and Angela get diverted from the North Pole to Angelina’s Restaurant to celebrate the annual Mad Fish Christmas Bash. Tony the Elf goes over this year’s hottest Christmas gifts. Charlie pays a surprise visit to Seanie Claus. Sponsors, friends and family all come together to celebrate the holidays and the new year.
3:30 p.m. — The Devil’s Purse
Charlie heads to Cape Cod, Massachusetts in search of some freshwater, largemouth bass. He visits a local winery and tries one of the best lobster rolls on the Cape. Charlie also visits a local distillery and gets a lesson on gin and rum made on the Cape and then makes a trip to the Devil?s Purse Brewery.
4 p.m. — Beam Me Up, Harry!
Charlie travels to the Berkshires in western Massachusetts. Charlie fishes for huge smallmouth bass with his friend Harry Desmond. Charlie and Harry get abducted by aliens!
4:30 p.m. — Fishing Dunn Right
Charlie hooks up with comedian/actor Jimmy Dunn. Jimmy takes Charlie to his hometown ? Hampton, N.H., and they start off with a quick visit to Cinnamon Rainbows, which is Jimmy’s favorite surf shop. Jimmy and Charlie then hit the waves on the paddle boards. Charlie takes Jimmy fishing in hopes of landing Jimmy his first ever smallmouth bass.
5 p.m. — Gary Guyton
Charlie hooks up with former Patriots linebacker Gary Guyton, as he transitions from a Patriot to a Miami Dolphin. Gary and Charlie hit the Rustic Inn for their world famous crabs, hit the Florida nightlife with a visit to a cigar bar, and a meet former Nashville Predators assistant head coach Peter Horachek.
5:30 p.m. — Bob Marley
Charlie travels to Poland, Maine to meet up with comedian/actor Bob Marley. Bob shows Charlie historical sites in Poland, Maine. Charlie and Bob fish his lake and catch some very nice bass. Charlie analyzes Bob’s cooking skills, while Bob analyzes Charlie’s water skiing skills.
7 p.m. — Gilligan’s Island
Local comedian Paul Gilligan faces his toughest act to date, hanging out with the Mad Fisherman. Paul takes Charlie to his hometown of Ipswich, Mass., Paul takes Charlie to his favorite Greek restaurant, as well as his favorite steakhouse, the 1640 Hart House. Charlie and Angela visit Crane’s Castle for a history tour.
8 p.m. — Naked on the Cape
Charlie travels to Cape Cod in search of sea bass, but bad weather puts the fishing in jeopardy. So, the crew decides to fish for stripers in-shore. Charlie visits the Red Nun Bar & Grill to try their naked burger. The locals tell him Charlie about the naked sushi at Bluefins Sushi. Angela and Charlie critique the local wine at Truro Vineyards.
8:30 p.m. — Newfound Love
The Mad Fisherman make a return visit to Newfound Lake in central New Hampshire. His goal is to catch a fish over four pounds. Charlie gives a history lesson regarding the lake. Charlie visit Twins Lounge with owner Kurt Kendall to critique a couple of cocktails. Charlie hangs out with his sons Anthony and Nikolas during the trip. After catching plenty of smallmouth bass, Charlie renames the lake: Newfound Love.
9 p.m. — Winnipe-Happy
Charlie packs up the crew, boat and fishing gear and heads to one of his favorite places on earth, Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro, N.H. Mad Fish searches for smallmouth and largemouth bass. Charlie takes a tour of the world-famous New Hampshire Boat Museum. Angela and Charlie head to the Wolfetrap Restaurant with some friends for a celebratory drink.
