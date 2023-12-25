Charlie Moore 2023 Christmas Marathon: Holiday Tradition Continues On NESN

Unwrap your presents, then unwrap a full afternoon and evening of “Charlie Moore Outdoors” fun!

The Mad Fisherman’s annual holiday tradition continues as the two-day marathon concludes Monday on NESN. Join the colorful cast of characters starting at 2 p.m. ET and stick with NESN all evening long.

All times Eastern.

2 p.m.: “Mad Fish Family Christmas”

It’s Christmas as only Mad Fish can deliver. Charlie tries to decorate the house, shop with his family and get everything just right for the holidays, but naturally he winds up fishing with Santa, Rudolph and a disgruntled elf. See the holiday mayhem as only Charlie Moore can deliver!

Story continues below advertisement

2:30 p.m.: “Newfound Love”

The Mad Fisherman makes a return visit to Newfound Lake in central New Hampshire. His goal is the catch a fish over four pounds. Charlie gives a history lesson regarding the lake. Charlie visits Twins Lounge with owner Kurt Kendall to critique a couple of cocktails. Charlie hangs out with his sons Anthony and Nikolas during the trip. After catching plenty of smallmouth bass, Charlie renames the lake, “Newfound Love.”

3 p.m.: “A Very Boston Christmas”

The 21st annual Charlie Moore Christmas special heads to Boston. Charlie visits world-famous Mike’s Pastry and also checks out Boston Smoked Fish Company. Charlie makes a visit to Dom’s Sausage in Malden, Mass., where Dom makes a special holiday sausage for Charlie. Elvis Presley makes his favorite bourbon drink. Charlie and Angela celebrate with family and friends at the Mad Fish Bash.

3:30 p.m.: “I’m Dreaming of a Charlie Moore Christmas”

Angela and Charlie celebrate their annual Christmas bash. Angela makes Buffalo chicken dip and Charlie whips up his cucumber salmon appetizer. Maverick and Kingston make their television debuts. Tony the Elf has a therapy session with Saint Nick. Charlie visits Karma Asian Fusion for a New Year’s drink and a Christmas duck recipe. The Moore family celebrates Christmas and rings in the New Year.

4 p.m.: “Thar She Blows”

Charlie hops on a seaplane and sets out to Nantucket, where he critiques the sushi at Brotherhood of Thieves and the lobster BLT at Rose & Crown. Local Marine owner Sully takes Charlie fishing and quahogging. Charlie taste-tests and then critiques the best lobster roll on the island.

Story continues below advertisement

4:30 p.m.: “Bobby Ore Fore”

Charlie heads down to sunny Florida to hook up, hang out and fish with hockey legend Bobby Orr. Bobby shows Charlie how to golf on his favorite Florida golf course. Charlie and Bobby head up to New Hampshire and fish on Bobby’s favorite lake: Lake Winnipesaukee.

5 p.m.: “Charlie Moore 20th Christmas Special”

Charlie and Angela celebrate their 20th annual Christmas Eve and Christmas Day marathon. Charlie heads up to Karma for some king crab and Angela makes Italian wedding soup. Hayden makes his television debut and Maverick lists off what he would like for Christmas. Charlie celebrates this event with all of his longtime sponsors.

5:30 p.m.: “Nifty”

Charlie teams up with former NHL player Rick “Nifty” Middleton. Nifty takes on Charlie in a classic game of bubble hockey and talks about his jersey being retired by the Bruins. Charlie teaches Nifty how to fish. Nifty and Charlie sit down for an in-depth interview about his hockey career.

6 p.m.: “Orlando Cabrera”

Charlie teams up with former MLB player Orlando Cabrera. Charlie and Orlando fish Lake Winnisquam in New Hampshire. Charlie plays Orlando in a game of Wiffle ball. Orlando talks about his 15-year career in the big leagues. Charlie and Orlando grill out to cap off a great day on the water.

Story continues below advertisement

6:30 p.m.: “Knucklebass”

Charlie teams up with knuckleball legend and Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield. Tim talks about winning the 2004 World Series and breaking an 86-year curse. Charlie and Tim discuss the history of the knuckleball.

7 p.m.: “Charlie Moore Christmas Tale”

Chuck Rolecek shows off his holiday pheasant. Susan Amato, owner of Angelina’s, cooks her holiday veal chop. Charlie visits George Carey at Sea Level. Tony the Elf talks about this year’s hottest Christmas gifts. Angela whips up a holiday appetizer. Santa sends his right-hand man, Saint Nick, to explain this year’s holiday flight path.

7:30 p.m.: “A Very Boston Christmas”

The 21st annual Charlie Moore Christmas special heads to Boston. Charlie visits world-famous Mike’s Pastry and also checks out Boston Smoked Fish Company. Charlie makes a visit to Dom’s Sausage in Malden, Mass., where Dom makes a special holiday sausage for Charlie. Elvis Presley makes his favorite bourbon drink. Charlie and Angela celebrate with family and friends at the Mad Fish Bash.

8 p.m.: “Moore Coaching”

Northeastern women’s ice hockey coach Dave Flint connects with the Mad Fisherman. Charlie coaches Dave on the art of catching smallmouth bass and largemouth bass. Dave takes Charlie to Northeastern University on a personal tour. Charlie interviews Dave about his coaching career.

Story continues below advertisement

8:30 p.m.: “Spring Love”

Charlie heads out to catch some bass and looks for some “spring love.” He is off to fish the lake for the first time this season, searching for large and smallmouth bass. Charlie visits Fulchino Vineyards and has a meet-and-greet with the owner, Al Fulchino. Al showcases his wine-making process. Charlie ends the show with a beautiful 3 1/2-pound Larry and finds “Spring Love.”

9 p.m.: “Holy DiNardo”

Charlie heads to Kingstown, R.I., to team up with former MLB pitcher Lenny DiNardo. Lenny fishes for sea bass. Charlie and Lenny head to a local oyster bar. Charlie interviews Lenny about his baseball career. Lenny discusses being an on-camera baseball analyst. Charlie ends up catching a shark.

9:30 p.m.: “No Snowflakes”

Charlie and the crew get hit with a late-winter Nor’easter. Delayed one day, Charlie and the crew head to Pittsburgh, N.H. Charlie teams up with Chris and Tim Fitts as they hit the snowmobile trails. Charlie visits the top of Diamond Ledge. The Fittses challenge the Mad Fisherman to a game of pool and shuffleboard. Charlie cooks a great meal for the whole team. One of the sleds breaks down and they have to adjust plans.