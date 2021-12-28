Colin Cowherd Sums Up Patriots’ Week 16 Loss To Bills In Three Words

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots haven’t received much from their starting quarterback of late, and that trend continued this past Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones put forth arguably the worst performance of his young career in Week 16. The first-year signal-caller only completed 14 of his 32 pass attempts for 145 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Jones also posted his worst passer rating of the season in the Patriots’ 33-21 loss to their division rival.

The struggling 23-year-old was the focus for Colin Cowherd as he played his “3-Word Game” to sum up the AFC East showdown in Foxboro.

“Buffalo-New England: Mac and freeze,” Cowherd said Monday on FS1’s “The Herd.” “He is now struggling. In his last three games — two of them trailing in the second half — he’s completing 52.5% of his throws. By the way, 31.4 passer rating — career low for the Bills. Again, it’s Week 16. You’re not fooling people. You gotta make some plays off script and that’s not what Mac Jones can do.”

Fortunately for Jones, he has a great opportunity to break out of his funk this Sunday when the Patriots host the Jaguars. Jacksonville enters Week 17 allowing the sixth-most points per game.