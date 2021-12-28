2021 Year In Review: Five Predictions For Bruins In 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins enter 2022 with a 14-10-2 record after a slow start to the 2021-22 season.

With a new year just days away, the Bruins likely are looking forward to resuming games and getting back on track.

The B’s, like much of the NHL, have COVID-19 running through their team on top of dealing with injuries and not having a fully healthy squad. But with everyone getting some extended time off and no longer having to prepare for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the Bruins could return in 2022 healthier than they’ve been all season.

So, here are five 2022 predictions for the Bruins:

Tuukka Rask returns

There’s been plenty of questions surrounding Rask and his potential return to the Bruins since undergoing offseason hip surgery to repair a torn labrum. The veteran goalie is an unrestricted free agent, but has made it clear he wants to remain with the B’s. General manager Don Sweeney has said time and time again the door is open for Rask, and said he likely will be “part of the group” once Rask feels ready to return.

The 33-year-old has been practicing at Warrior Ice Arena, but there have been no talks of a contract just yet. The recent NHL shutdown due to COVID-19 has set that back a little bit due to facilities being closed. But the B’s and Rask returned to practice this week.

While the goaltending isn’t the biggest concern the Bruins have faced so far, it hasn’t been anything spectacular. And even though the tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark has played better of late, it couldn’t hurt bringing in someone who has familiarity with the organization and can steal you games.