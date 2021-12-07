NFL Odds: Reviewing Patriots’ Postseason Outlook After Week 13 Win
Sportsbooks took notice of seven straight wins, it seems
The New England Patriots went into Buffalo on Monday night facing intense weather and a tough opponent, but prevailed with a 14-10 win over the Bills and the top seed in the AFC.
With four games remaining on the schedule — and one of two daunting meetings against the Bills out of the way — much of the conversation on Tuesday morning was trending toward the postseason possibilities that await this Patriots team. And a quick look at sportsbooks proved that this New England group is much different than the one that was once listed as high as 40-to-1 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this upcoming February.
Here are the latest applicable postseason odds, via DraftKings Sportsbook:
AFC East Division Winner
Patriots -265
Bills +190
Miami Dolphins +10000
AFC No. 1 Seed
Patriots +150
Kansas City Chiefs +250
Tennessee Titans +300
Baltimore Ravens +700
Bills +1200
AFC Winner
Chiefs +300
Patriots +300
Bills +500
Ravens +700
Los Angeles Chargers +1000
Titans +1000
Super Bowl Winner
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +550
Chiefs +650
Arizona Cardinals +700
Patriots +700
Green Bay Packers +750
DraftKings wasn’t as high on the Patriots as one book, as SuperBook (based in Las Vegas) has them listed as +500 favorites alongside the Buccaneers and Chiefs.
Of course, there still are four games remaining in the regular season. And while the Patriots guaranteed themselves a winning record with their defeat of the Bills, improving to 9-4, it certainly won’t be an easy road with another matchup against Buffalo as well as tilts against the Colts and Dolphins.
The Patriots are off in Week 14 and will return to Gillette Stadium to host the Colts on Dec. 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET.