NFL Odds: Reviewing Patriots’ Postseason Outlook After Week 13 Win

The New England Patriots went into Buffalo on Monday night facing intense weather and a tough opponent, but prevailed with a 14-10 win over the Bills and the top seed in the AFC.

With four games remaining on the schedule — and one of two daunting meetings against the Bills out of the way — much of the conversation on Tuesday morning was trending toward the postseason possibilities that await this Patriots team. And a quick look at sportsbooks proved that this New England group is much different than the one that was once listed as high as 40-to-1 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this upcoming February.

Here are the latest applicable postseason odds, via DraftKings Sportsbook:

AFC East Division Winner

Patriots -265

Bills +190

Miami Dolphins +10000

AFC No. 1 Seed

Patriots +150

Kansas City Chiefs +250

Tennessee Titans +300

Baltimore Ravens +700

Bills +1200

AFC Winner

Chiefs +300

Patriots +300

Bills +500

Ravens +700

Los Angeles Chargers +1000

Titans +1000

Super Bowl Winner

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +550

Chiefs +650

Arizona Cardinals +700

Patriots +700

Green Bay Packers +750

DraftKings wasn’t as high on the Patriots as one book, as SuperBook (based in Las Vegas) has them listed as +500 favorites alongside the Buccaneers and Chiefs.

Of course, there still are four games remaining in the regular season. And while the Patriots guaranteed themselves a winning record with their defeat of the Bills, improving to 9-4, it certainly won’t be an easy road with another matchup against Buffalo as well as tilts against the Colts and Dolphins.

The Patriots are off in Week 14 and will return to Gillette Stadium to host the Colts on Dec. 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET.