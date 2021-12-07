Patriots Snap Count Analysis: How Pats Ran Over Bills With Jumbo Sets

NESN Logo Sign In

Breaking down snap counts and play percentages from the New England Patriots’ 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night:

OFFENSE

— The Patriots’ offense brought the beef in this one, as evidenced by Mike Onwenu’s lofty snap count.

The 350-pound O-lineman played 31 offensive snaps against Buffalo, and none of them came as a traditional tackle or guard. The Patriots deployed Onwenu as a jumbo tight end on more than half of their snaps, often aligning him alongside right tackle Trent Brown, tight end Jonnu Smith and N’Keal Harry and in front of fullback Jakob Johnson.

The Bills loaded up the box to stop this obviously run-focused personnel grouping, but they simply couldn’t. Excluding a pair of game-ending kneeldowns, the Patriots averaged 6.3 yards per play and 6.1 yards per carry with Onwenu on the field, including seven runs of 10-plus yards and a 64-yard Damien Harris touchdown.

On one second-half drive, the Patriots used six O-linemen on 11 of 14 snaps and battered the Bills’ defense with repeated variations of the same play, as described by NFL Media’s Brian Baldinger:

The Patriots utilized an extra lineman — always Onwenu — on 61% of their offensive plays, the highest rate by any team since NFL Next Gen Stats began tracking player data in 2016.