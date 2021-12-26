Jake Fromm will start for the Giants in Week 16 against the Eagles by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Jake Fromm will get his first career start for the Giants in Week 16 against the Eagles.

Giants’ QB Jake Fromm will make his first NFL start today against the Eagles, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2021

Fromm will start in place of Mike Glennon. Glennon has thrown for 673 yards through four games, scored three touchdowns, but with seven interceptions. Fromm’s 50 percent completion rating is worse than Glennon’s 53.5 but over a much smaller sample size. Plus, the Giant’s would prefer to give a 23-year-old an opportunity than continue to roll with the ineffective 32-year-old.

New York is in last place in the NFC East with a record of 4-10 and has lost three in a row. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Fromm is a -110 to go over/under 193.5 passing yards.

Fromm was signed by the Giants from the Bills practice squad on November 30th and saw action in Week 15 against Dallas. In that game, Fromm completed six passes for 82 yards.

We’re not expecting Fromm to change the lines against the Eagles much. The Giants were going to be significant underdogs with either quarterback behind center. However, if you expect Fromm to do better than Glennon, you can head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to find the latest NFL odds.