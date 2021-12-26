N’Keal Harry Infuriates Patriots Fans After Rough Two-Play Sequence Vs. Bills

Mac Jones targeted N’Keal Harry on consecutive second-quarter plays Sunday afternoon, and the results prompted great frustration among Patriots fans.
Harry, who’s served more as a blocker than a pass-catcher this season, dropped a great throw from Jones on a first-and-10 that would have moved New England to right around midfield at Gillette Stadium. Jones targeted Harry again on the very next play, but his pass was tipped and ultimately intercepted by Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde.
The interception, of course, was not Harry’s fault, but the Foxboro Faithful nonetheless was upset that Jones was throwing to the 2019 first-round pick in the first place. That, coupled with the costly drop, spelled an outpouring of tweets directed at Harry.