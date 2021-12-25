Patriots Place D-End On COVID List, Activate Wideout Amid Roster Moves

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise will not play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots placed Wise on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday amid a flurry of pregame roster moves, according to the NFL transaction wire.

This will be the first game Wise has missed since November 2019. The 27-year-old has started nine of New England’s 14 games this season and played 51.5% of the team’s defensive snaps.

New England also activated wide receiver Kendrick Bourne off the COVID list, clearing him to play against Buffalo. Bourne, who did not practice this week, teased that announcement in a tweet Saturday morning.

Juss got the best Christmas news ever ????? — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) December 25, 2021

Getting Bourne back will provide a significant boost to a Patriots receiving corps that will be without starter Nelson Agholor, who was ruled out Friday with a concussion.

In separate transactions, the Patriots activated linebacker Josh Uche off injured reserve and elevated defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and defensive back D’Angelo Ross from the practice squad.