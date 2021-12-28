Patriots Place Three More Players On COVID List Before Jaguars Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ reserve/COVID-19 list continues to grow.

The Patriots on Tuesday placed backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, linebacker Josh Uche and special teamer Brandon King on the COVID list, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Thanks to a new change to NFL protocols, all three players could return in time for Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, regardless of vaccination status.

The Patriots also removed three players from the COVID list Tuesday: offensive lineman Yasir Durant and linebackers Ronnie Perkins and Cameron McGrone. Perkins still is on injured reserve, and McGrone is on the non-football injury list.

These moves came one day after outside linebacker Matthew Judon and inside linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley landed on COVID reserve. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson remains on the COVID list.

Hoyer is the primary backup to rookie starter Mac Jones. If he is unavailable Sunday, third-stringer Jarrett Stidham, who has yet to dress for a game this season, would take his spot on the depth chart.

Uche, who was activated off IR last week, has seen limited playing time in his second pro season, logging seven defensive snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. If he clears protocol this week and Judon and Bentley do not, he could be in line for a larger role against Jacksonville.