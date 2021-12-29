Will the Colts Play Carson Wentz In Week 17 against the Raiders? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Stephen Holder reports that Colts head coach Frank Reich remains hopeful that quarterback, Carson Wentz, can clear COVID protocols and play on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Per new guidelines from the league and based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, players can now spend fewer days in isolation provided they’re not showing any symptoms.

Regarding Carson Wentz, Frank Reich says his fifth day of protocol will be SUNDAY. If he clears, he WILL start vs. the Raiders. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) December 29, 2021

Even with Wentz’s status up in the air, bookmakers didn’t delay posting odds for the game. Las Vegas is as high as a 6.5-point underdog, and sharp bettors are taking the points with the road dogs. The total is also drawing some sharp action as it’s plummeted from 51 down to 44.5 since its release. That’s likely due to news of Wentz testing positive for the virus.

This is one of those cases where someone might have some inside information regarding his status for the game. However, at 9-6, the Colts might want to reconsider rushing Wentz back. After all, FiveThirtyEight still gives them a 97% chance of making the playoffs.

