Damien Harris Somehow Set This Patriots Record On 64-Yard Touchdown

A strong headwind didn’t stop Damien Harris from motoring through the Buffalo Bills’ defense.

The New England Patriots running back ripped off a 64-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of Monday night’s 14-10 victory at Highmark Stadium.

It was both the longest run by a Patriots RB since Curtis Martin went for 70 yards against the Chicago Bears in 1997 and the highest top speed reached by a New England back (21.01 mph) since NFL Next Gen Stats began tracking player data in 2016.

The latter was especially impressive given the conditions. Harris has good wheels — he also has the second-, third- and fourth-fastest Patriots carries in the Next Gen Stats era — but he was running straight into a powerful wind that wreaked havoc on both teams’ passing and kicking games Monday night.

Despite that environmental resistance, Harris found a gaping seam in the Bills’ defense — opened up with key blocks by Trent Brown, Ted Karras, Shaq Mason, Isaiah Wynn, Jakob Johnson and N’Keal Harry — and outran safety Micah Hyde to the end zone.

Harris finished with a game-high 111 rushing yards on 10 carries despite playing just one snap after halftime. He exited the game with a hamstring injury and spent most of the second half on the sideline.