Patriots Snap Count Analysis: Linebacker Sees Play Time Spike Vs. Colts

Breaking down snap counts and play percentages from the New England Patriots’ 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night:

OFFENSE

— Rhamondre Stevenson got the start at running back in place of the injured Damien Harris (hamstring). But with the Patriots struggling to run the ball and falling behind 17-0 in the first half, the rookie wound up playing fewer snaps (31) than third-down back Brandon Bolden (38).

Stevenson, who’d run well in Harris’ absence in previous weeks, finished with just 36 yards on 10 carries and did not touch the ball in the fourth quarter.

— This pass-focused approach also resulted in smaller workloads for tight end Jonnu Smith (17 snaps), fullback Jakob Johnson (10) and sixth offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (six). Tight end Hunter Henry, meanwhile, saw his playing time spike (55 snaps).

The Patriots typically use Henry more in passing situations and Smith more as a run blocker, though both contribute in both areas. Henry led all receivers Saturday with six catches on eight targets for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Smith finished with one catch on three targets for 3 yards and one carry for 2 yards, though he did have gains of 11 and 14 yards negated by flags. He also was flagged for a false start in the red zone — one of several costly New England penalties.

— With No. 2 wide receiver Nelson Agholor exiting with a head injury during the third quarter, Jakobi Meyers (94%) and Kendrick Bourne (71%) logged their highest snap rates since Weeks 4 and 3, respectively. N’Keal Harry played a season-high 53% of snaps — and hauled in a key 43-yard reception from quarterback Mac Jones — before taking a shot to the head on the Patriots’ final drive.