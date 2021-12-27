This Rob Ninkovich Take Aged Quite Poorly After Patriots’ Loss Vs. Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Ninkovich was among the many who shredded Sean McDermott after the New England Patriots went into Buffalo and earned a convincing Week 13 victory, prior to all the postgame antics that followed from the Bills head coach.

Ninkovich, a former Patriot himself, went on a tirade of sorts during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up!” following the contest. He essentially said that single result showed how the Patriots were more mentally sharp and also shared a Week 16 prediction for when the two teams took the field at Gillette Stadium.

“… Guess what? In Foxboro? One hundred to nothing,” Ninkovich said at the time.

Well, that proved to age rather poorly as the Patriots were out-everything’d in a 33-21 defeat Sunday against McDermott and the Bills. Buffalo now takes hold of the AFC East while New England, which was the top seed in the conference before a Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, drops to sixth in the conference and second in the division.

Bill Belichick, to no surprise, wasn’t thrilled with the result while Patriots safety Devin McCourty offered a rather blunt assessment of the performance.