This Urban Meyer Gaffe On Jaguars Player May Be Most Asinine One Yet

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer isn’t trying to be funny, but those paying any attention to arguably the NFL’s worst team are continuously pointing and laughing at him.

But Meyer, who has been responsible for a handful of missteps throughout the 2021 campaign, may have committed the most asinine gaffe of his tenure Monday.

Meyer, as shared by Jaguars reporter Demetrius Harvey, was asked about Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco, and specifically about Cisco’s playing time.

“Cisco is playing a little bit more, I believe, I don’t have his number in front of me,” Meyer responded.

… And the lie detector determined that was a lie!

Cisco did not play a single defensive snap in Jacksonville’s shutout loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer was asked about Andre Cisco playing more (again). He said ?Cisco is playing a little bit more, I believe, I don?t have his numbers in front of me?



Cisco played 0 defensive snaps yesterday. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 13, 2021

It’s the latest example of Meyer’s carelessness and utter neglect of all things pertaining to the team he’s in charge of. It adds fuel to an already heavily burnt dumpster fire and further depicts Jacksonville to be the laughing stock of the league. All you have to do is scroll through to comments of Harvey’s tweet to see.