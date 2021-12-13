This Urban Meyer Gaffe On Jaguars Player May Be Most Asinine One Yet

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer isn’t trying to be funny, but those paying any attention to arguably the NFL’s worst team are continuously pointing and laughing at him.
But Meyer, who has been responsible for a handful of missteps throughout the 2021 campaign, may have committed the most asinine gaffe of his tenure Monday.
Meyer, as shared by Jaguars reporter Demetrius Harvey, was asked about Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco, and specifically about Cisco’s playing time.
“Cisco is playing a little bit more, I believe, I don’t have his number in front of me,” Meyer responded.
… And the lie detector determined that was a lie!
Cisco did not play a single defensive snap in Jacksonville’s shutout loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
It’s the latest example of Meyer’s carelessness and utter neglect of all things pertaining to the team he’s in charge of. It adds fuel to an already heavily burnt dumpster fire and further depicts Jacksonville to be the laughing stock of the league. All you have to do is scroll through to comments of Harvey’s tweet to see.
It comes after Meyer had a meme created after his dead-fish postgame handshake with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, Meyer refuting a report of discontent inside the organization all while the Jaguars have lost five straight games on the field with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence continuing to struggle.
It’s time for Jaguars owner Shad Khan to pull the plug as comments like those only further cause Meyer to lose the locker room — as if he hasn’t already.