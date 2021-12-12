Yes, Urban Meyer’s Tenure With Jaguars Needs To Come To An End

NESN Logo Sign In

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to be an absolute dumpster fire, and head coach Urban Meyer is standing there with a lighter and gasoline.

Meyer’s Jaguars were shut out by the Tennessee Titans in a Week 14 loss in which No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions and the entire team rushed for eight yards on eight carries. It certainly wasn’t surprising, but nevertheless was a complete embarrassment.

And while that was bad enough, the events that followed — again, not surprising, but embarrassing — were worse.

Meyer looked like a pouting toddler when Titans head coach Mike Vrabel ran his way for a postgame hand shake. Vrabel was on Meyer’s staff at Ohio State, meaning it’s probably one of the few head coaches who still respects him.

Then came Meyer’s postgame press conference where he was asked a handful of questions about a report that came out this week. The NFL Network report indicated how there was some unsettling treatment of Meyer’s assistant coaches as well as an exchange with wideout Marvin Jones. Meyer said Sunday the report of the assistant coaches was “inaccurate” and the one on Jones was “nonsense.”

But he did come back with this:

“… What’s the answer? Start leaking some information or some nonsense? No. No. That’s nonsense. That’s garbage,” Meyer said, per the team. “If there is a source, then that source is unemployed. I mean, within seconds. If there’s some source that’s doing it.”