Colts Linebacker Reveals Plan To Stop Patriots’ Offense; Will It Work?

NESN Logo Sign In

If the New England Patriots are going to score points on the Indianapolis Colts this Saturday night, they’ll need to do it by throwing the football.

That’s Indy’s intention, at least.

Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke told reporters Monday that his team’s No. 1 focus this week is limiting New England’s powerful rushing attack and forcing rookie quarterback Mac Jones to beat them through the air.

“They figured out that’s a big strength for them,” Okereke said in a video conference streamed on the Colts’ official website. “They can run the (ball) and man on man, match up well physically against teams. That’s a pride point for us, and we’re just ready to attack the run and really make them one-dimensional.”

That, of course, is easier said than done.

Last week, the Buffalo Bills stacked the box with defenders on nearly every snap to stop the Patriots’ run game, and they still surrendered 222 rushing yards. New England has surpassed 100 yards on the ground in every game since Week 5 and all but two of their 13 contests this season.

Since their current seven-game win streak began in Week 7, the Patriots are averaging 155.1 rushing yards per game, the third-best mark in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles and Colts.