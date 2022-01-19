Bill Belichick Reportedly Paid Long Visit To Bills Locker Room After Playoff Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick didn’t have much to say on the field after his New England Patriots lost in the wild-card round, but he might’ve made up for it once the cameras stopped rolling.

Belichick paid an “extended” visit to the Buffalo Bills locker room after his team suffered a 47-17 defeat at Highmark Stadium, Mike Giardi of NFL Media reported Tuesday. Giardi did not offer specifics beyond that.

Should also note Bill Belichick did his press conference then went into the #Bills locker room for an extended period. https://t.co/JNDseZr3PZ — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 18, 2022

The last known occurrence of Belichick visiting an opposing team’s locker room was when he met with Tom Brady after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Patriots in Week 4. Perhaps the Patriots head coach did something similar with Bills quarterback Josh Allen after last Saturday’s game in Buffalo.

Unfortunately, we might never know the details of what Belichick was doing in the Bills locker room.