NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins legend Willie O’Ree was honored with the retirement of his jersey at TD Garden on Tuesday night. Despite such a special occasion for the organization, the B’s were upset by the Carolina Hurricanes 7-1 in the team’s worst loss of the season.

Bergeron netted the Bruins’ single goal, ending his seven game scoring drought.

George Balekji has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the Game in the video above.