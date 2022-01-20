Brad Stevens Explains Logic Behind Celtics’ Three-Team Bol Bol Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics this week swung a three-team trade with the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs that brought center Bol Bol and guard P.J. Dozier to Boston.

Boston sent Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio as part of the deal, which won’t impact the Celtics right away but reportedly saved them about $3 million in salary cap space while also creating a $6.9 million traded player exception.

Bol currently is sidelined for two to three months with a foot injury. Dozier is out for the season with a torn ACL.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of factors,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich” while explaining the move. “There’s some flexibility involved in that as we move forward here. Obviously, we’ve had P.J. here before, we know him well, and we like Bol’s upside. We knew that both weren’t going to play.”

Dozier, 25, appeared in six games with Boston during the 2018-19 season. He’s been with Denver the past three seasons.

Bol, meanwhile, had spent his entire three-year career in Denver, with the Nuggets using him sparingly off the bench. The 22-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, but at 7-foot-2, he’s an intriguing buy-low project for the Celtics.

“That actual deal was something that we had discussed for a while,” Stevens said.