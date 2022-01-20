Brad Stevens Admits Some Celtics Players ‘Off-Limits’ In Trade Talks, But Why?

NESN Logo Sign In

One question worth asking when it comes to the Celtics is just how long is Boston willing to let this go on?

Despite some recent success, the Celtics largely remain trapped in a malaise that’s going on a year and a half now, their frustrating home loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night the latest setback.

Boston remains a borderline playoff team, and no one really expects the C’s to make any sort of noise if they do reach the postseason. The NBA trade deadline is three weeks away. Is it for Brad Stevens to consider something seismic to legitimately change the course for this team before things get even worse?

Choosing that option and doing so in a truly meaningful way would mean parting with at least one of the team’s supposed superstar players, something Stevens doesn’t sound willing to do.

“Yeah, of course (there are players off-limits in trade talks),” Stevens said Thursday in an interview with “Toucher and Rich” on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

“You always have to evaluate your roster, you have to evaluate other people’s rosters. Every phone call is like, ‘Who do you like? OK, is there a potential deal there? Is there something that doesn’t make any sense? No, we’re not entertaining any of those ideas.’ Yes, you have those (conversations) all the time. Other people say that, too.”

It’s not an entirely surprising line of thinking for a couple of reasons. The first, and most obvious, is that it’s just bad practice for Stevens to openly list the players who he is willing to trade. That’s a surefire way to erase any and all leverage. But it also sounds like Stevens believes the Celtics are better than they’ve showed so far.