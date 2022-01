NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins did not look good Tuesday night.

Boston faced off with an Eastern Conference powerhouse in the Carolina Hurricanes and was routed in the matchup, losing 7-1 as the visitors scored five goals in the first period.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was not impressed by his team, to say the least.

